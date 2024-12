Festnahme eines Verdächtigen nach Mord an Konzernchef in New York

Police cover evidence with paper cups as as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York. The chief executive of one of the United States's largest health insurance companies, UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed outside a New York Hilton hotel in an apparently targeted hit Wednesday, US media reported. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)