Indonesien: Vulkanausbruch auf Ferieninsel Flores befürchtet – mehrere Dörfer evakuiert

TOPSHOT - Smoke billows from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki as seen from Klatanlo village, in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, on November 4, 2024, after it erupted overnight. At least six people died after a volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted several times overnight, officials said on November 4, raising the alert level to the highest of a four-tiered system. (Photo by ARNOLD WELIANTO / AFP) (Photo by ARNOLD WELIANTO/AFP via Getty Images)