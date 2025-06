Russland und Ukraine tauschen erneut Gefangene aus

Our people are returning home from Russian captivity. These are warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Most of them had been held captive since 2022.They are defenders of Ukraine who fought in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk,… pic.twitter.com/c4Xc8iHbr7— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 19, 2025