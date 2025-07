Unglück in Vietnams Ha Long-Bucht: Mindestens 34 Tote bei Kentern von Touristenboot

🚨 Storm Hits Vietnam – 28 Dead as Boat Capsizes in Ha Long Bay

A powerful storm sweep through Vietnam has caused a deadly boat accident in Ha Long Bay.

The vessel, carrying 48 tourists and 5 crew members, capsized amid turbulent conditions.

Among those onboard were many… pic.twitter.com/TmJ5IFhCFE— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 19, 2025