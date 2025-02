Ukraine-Krieg: EU-Außenbeauftragte Kallas kündigt Treffen mit Rubio in den USA an

TOPSHOT - Estonia's Prime Minister and newly nomiated EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas addresses a press conference at the end of the European Council Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on June 28, 2024. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on June 28, 2024, that EU leaders had handed her "an enormous responsibility at this moment of geopolitical tensions" by tapping her as the bloc's next foreign policy chief. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)