Moria in Flammen: Migranten versuchten, die Feuerwehr zu behindern – Brandstiftung vermutet

Update: fires seem out of control. Moria is burning and this means Lesvos is burning and where are all the people now with their talks and promises? We are alone on this island and this fire is a fire in all of Europe but it only destroys our island https://t.co/Kw42ZAG20Y #moria pic.twitter.com/09K2Nt8pWC

— Stand by Me Lesvos (@standbymelesvos) September 8, 2020