Niederlande: Wilders verkündet Verzicht auf Amt des Regierungschefs

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 16: Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders attends a meeting of Dutch political party leaders at the House of Representatives to express their views on the formation of the cabinet, on March 16, 2017 in The Hague, Netherlands. Prime Minister Mark Rutte was reelected for a second term in yesterday's general election which also saw the right-wing Party for Freedom (PVV) led by Geert Wilders become the country's second largest party. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)