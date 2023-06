Schweden: Polizei erlaubt Koran-Verbrennung – NATO-Beitritt könnte in weite Ferne rücken

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA: A Muslim pilgrim recites the Koran at Mount Arafat, the scene of the Prophet Mohammed's last sermon 14 centuries ago, as the annual hajj pilgrimage reaches its climax 19 January 2005. The annual hajj culminated with the converging of some two million pilgrims on Mount Arafat after they spent the night in a city of tents in Mina valley. The faithful, men clad in a two-piece seamless white cloth, the women covered except for the hands and face, spend the day praying for forgiveness and beseeching God for success in a symbolic enactment of the Final Judgement. AFP PHOTO/KARIM SAHIB (Photo credit should read KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)