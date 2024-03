Einfuhr von Waffen nach Europa verdoppelt – Russland schraubt Exporte zurück

UELZEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 12: Ammunition is seen at a production line as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a new munitions factory of German defence contractor Rheinmetall on February 12, 2024 in Unterluess, Germany. The war in Ukraine has been a boon to Rheinmetall as Germany seeks to provide Ukraine with munitions, including artillery shells, and also increase its own supply. (Photo by Fabian Bimmer - Pool/Getty Images)