Afrika – Chinas zweiter Kontinent

Beijing at Ojota, a business centre popularly known as China Town, shut down in compliance with a seven-day partial shutdown of Lagos announced by the state government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Lagos, Nigeria on March 26, 2020. - Nigeria's government on March 26, 2020 warned that Africa's most populous nation could soon see an exponential increase in COVID-19 coronavirus infections unless contacts of confirmed cases are tracked down quicker. The country of around 190 million people has so far recorded just 51 infections and 1 death, but testing has been limited. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP) (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images)